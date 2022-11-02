Completely Christ's: Mother Teresa

Not Available

Faith & Spirituality, Religion & Mythology Documentaries, Prayer & Spiritual Growth, Mindfulness & Prayer, Faith & Spirituality Documentaries - This powerful and possibly life-changing presentation challenges viewers to search their souls and ask whether they have been divinely called to devote their lives to Jesus Christ. Interviews with Fathers Benedict Groeschel and Mitch Pacwa offer insight about living a consecrated life and the challenges one faces in doing so. Bonus content includes a never-before-seen inspirational message from Mother Teresa.