2012

Compliance

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 23rd, 2012

Studio

Bad Cop / Bad Cop

Becky and Sandra aren’t the best of friends. Sandra is a middle-aged manager at a fast-food restaurant; Becky is a teenaged counter girl who really needs the job. One stressful day (too many customers and too little bacon), a police officer calls, accusing Becky of stealing money from a customer’s purse, which she vehemently denies. Sandra, overwhelmed by her managerial responsibilities, complies with the officer’s orders to detain Becky. This choice begins a nightmare that tragically blurs the lines between expedience and prudence, legality and reason.

Cast

Ann DowdSandra
Dreama WalkerBecky
Pat HealyOfficer Daniels
Philip EttingerKevin
James McCaffreyDetective Neals
Ashlie AtkinsonMarti

