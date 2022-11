Not Available

Julio and El Polaco, in distant years, were inseparable friends in their hometown, near Necochea. The life of the first was governed by obedience to his mother, the despotism of his uncle and a style of honesty. El Polaco, on the other hand, was closer to marginalization and violence. Julio, turned into a businessman, takes root in the United States. The Pole continued his course in the place of those sometimes very cruel antics.