Composted Memorial

A darkroom composition for archival film materials. Slivers of someone else’s silver small-screen memory, evocations and apparitions unknitted by the passage of time. A photo-sonic film where images literally generate the experimental noise soundtrack. Composed entirely in the darkroom, 9.5mm vintage home movies from Brisbane were contact printed alongside reproduced waveforms of cicadas and jazz scores. A wonky filmic resurrection, as a cine-essay dissolving in destructive celluloid magic.