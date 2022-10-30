Not Available

Michael Wolffsen (Tyler Mane) receives an urgent phone call and takes his nephew and fiancee and makes the journey home to his only other living relative: his estranged, eccentric (and extremely paranoid) father, Gary (Muse Watson), who is obsessed with building an unassailable compound. Once they arrive at Gary’s modest home, surrounded by acres and acres of grounds full of cameras and other security sensors, Michael is surprised and concerned to learn that his father is in the early stages of dementia. The house is now also covered in supernatural and occult symbols. Welcome to the compound, COMPOUND FRACTURE. Will the stronghold that was designed to save them be their everlasting tomb?