Not Available

Computations is an experimental art film directed and designed by Maxim Zhestkov at Zhestkov Studio. It speculates a distant future when computation moves from the opaque ‘black boxes’ of our laptops and devices out into the world. Comprised of billions of particles, these dynamic systems sway and undulate in perfect synchronization. These are benevolent thinking machines that visualize, calculate, and communicate, through coordinated movement and coloured illumination. They are artfully embedded in architecture, perform in space, and demonstrate how each tiny element contributes to the construction of an elegant, emergent whole.