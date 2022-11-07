Computer Animation Magic

Not Available

Narrated documentary about how computer graphics are made, and how they are used in a variety of mediums, including commercial advertising, TV network logos and spots, such as the "Amazing Stories" opening, live action films, corporate business, manufacturing, architecture, and scientific studies. There's also some voiceovers of different artists and graphics designers talking about the field and it's possibilities. Obviously, this is a rather dated documentary and it's interesting to see how far things have come from the "futuristic wizardry" the back of the box for this says you'll witness.