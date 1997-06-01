1997

Con Air

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 1st, 1997

Studio

Hiett Designs of Las Vegas

When the government puts all its rotten criminal eggs in one airborne basket, it's asking for trouble. Before you can say, "Pass the barf bag," the crooks control the plane, led by creepy Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom. Watching his every move is the just-released Cameron Poe, who'd rather reunite with his family. The action climaxes with an incredible crash sequence in Las Vegas.

Cast

Nicolas CageCameron Poe
John CusackMarshal Vince Larkin
John MalkovichCyrus Grissom
Ving RhamesNathan Jones
Nick ChinlundWilliam Bedford
Steve BuscemiGarland Greene

