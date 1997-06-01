When the government puts all its rotten criminal eggs in one airborne basket, it's asking for trouble. Before you can say, "Pass the barf bag," the crooks control the plane, led by creepy Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom. Watching his every move is the just-released Cameron Poe, who'd rather reunite with his family. The action climaxes with an incredible crash sequence in Las Vegas.
|Nicolas Cage
|Cameron Poe
|John Cusack
|Marshal Vince Larkin
|John Malkovich
|Cyrus Grissom
|Ving Rhames
|Nathan Jones
|Nick Chinlund
|William Bedford
|Steve Buscemi
|Garland Greene
