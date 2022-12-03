Con los ojos abiertos

Not Available

"Your path is determined by everything you do, because there are rules: this is right and this is wrong, and you will be judged. But we have to realize that every person is truly different from each other. You cannot box them in. Not at all. We are much more than that". With this premise, the documentary goes through the life of Alba, a 20-year-old girl who has been living against social structures since she came of age. The conversations with her family, the spontaneous dialogue between her and the director and her day-to-day problems will tell her story by themselves.