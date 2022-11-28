Con los ojos Cerrados

Not Available

Cinema essayist Mansur Madavi returned to the director's chair for the first time in nine years with this meditation on growing up in a small village in Chile (where Madavi was born, though he currently lives and works in Austria). An elderly man (Lorenzo Montalban) looks back on the town where he grew up and recalls the mysteries of his youth, as well as the disappointments that led him to seek his fortune elsewhere. As the past travels by him, he recalls buildings that fell to dust, the arrest of his teachers, adventures with his schoolmates, watching a close friend catch pigeons, and discovering a boy who lived in tunnels he dug under the earth.