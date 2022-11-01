Not Available

As common as they are in literature and the movies, in real life there aren't many crooks who will agree to discuss their crimes publicly. In Con Man Confidential, four pathological liars talk candidly about their schemes, their victims and their motivations. It took director Alexander Adolph a couple of years to gain the trust of his subjects and to get unlimited access to their criminal files. Now, Torsten S., Marc Z., Peter G. en Jürgen H. explain how they led double lives for years.