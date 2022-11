Not Available

"Conakry" is a homage to the Guinean-Bissauan and Cape Verdean anti-colonial leader Amílcar Cabral. This poetic film is a single shot 16mm film staged at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin and based on the archival images. The film-maker Filipa César, invited the Portuguese writer and artist Grada Kilomba and the American radio activist Diana McCarty to reflect on the images and their history, questioning what these film archive mean in a post-African liberation world.