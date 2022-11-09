1984

Conan the Destroyer

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 28th, 1984

Studio

De Laurentiis Entertainment Group (DEG)

Based on a character created by Robert E. Howard, this fast-paced, occasionally humorous sequel to Conan the Barbarian features the hero (Arnold Schwarzenegger) as he is commissioned by the evil queen Taramis (Sarah Douglas) to safely escort a teen princess (Olivia D'Abo) and her powerful bodyguard (Wilt Chamberlain) to a far away castle to retrieve the magic Horn of Dagon. Unknown to Conan, the queen plans to sacrifice the princess when she returns and inherit her kingdom after the bodyguard kills Conan. The queen's plans fail to take into consideration Conan's strength and cunning and the abilities of his sidekicks: the eccentric wizard Akiro (Mako), the wild woman Zula (Grace Jones), and the inept Malak (Tracey Walter). Together the hero and his allies must defeat both mortal and supernatural foes in this voyage to sword-and-sorcery land.

Cast

Grace JonesZula
Wilt ChamberlainBombaata
Tracey WalterMalak
MakoAkiro 'The Wizard'
Sarah DouglasQueen Taramis
Olivia d'AboPrincess Jehnna

