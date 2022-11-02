Not Available

Concentration Face compiles various sets of maniacal beauty, mostly from the band's Japanese tour, and it's both exciting to watch and fun to rock out to, all in the privacy of your own home. Directed by Ryan Walker Thomas, the Concentration Face DVD is divided roughly into two halves: The first is a standard, closely-edited tour film following Hella from city to city; the second presents a complete live set recorded in Tokyo. Both halves are packed with the duo's explosive instrumental music, and feature remarkably little in the way of stage banter or dialogue.