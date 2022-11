Concert - Butch Walker Live Acoustic Performance In Atlanta

2005

Set list: 1. "Sober" 2. "Promise" 3. "Race Cars and Goth Rock" 4. "Diary of a San Fernando Sexx Star" 5. "Mixtape" 6. "Don't Move" 7. "Best Thing You Never Had" 8. "Cigarette Lighter Love Song" (Marvelous 3 original) 9. "Suburbia" 10. "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Queen cover) 11. "Grant Park" (Marvelous 3 original) 12. "Over Your Head" (Marvelous 3 original) 13. "Every Monday" (Marvelous 3 original) 14. "Freak of the Week" (Marvelous 3 original) 15. "Let Me Go" (Marvelous 3 original) 16. "Take Tomorrow (One Day at a Time)"