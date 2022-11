Not Available

Laurent Petitgirard conducts the French Symphonic Orchestra in this 1995 concert from Trianon Palace in Versailles, with violinist Sung Sic Yang and pianist Kun Woo Paik as the featured soloists. Pieces include Beethoven's "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra no. 4 in G Major, op. 58," Brahms's "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major, op. 77" and Saint-Saëns's "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for Violin and Orchestra in A Minor, op. 28."