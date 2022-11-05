Concerto in B Flat Minor

Not Available

With Tschaikowsky's music on the sound track, this parody of long-hair, temperamental orchestra conductors and concert pianists is a long string of sight gags. The pianist has a new hair-do in every scene he is in, all designed to help him see the piano. One fat musician nonchalantly wanders in in the midst of the concert, takes off his hat, coat, muffler and gloves, unpacks his instrument, a triangle, hits one note, repacks, puts on his gloves, muffler, coat and hat, and goes home.