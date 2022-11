Not Available

Charity concert by the Narciso Yepes de Lorca Conservatory is the first live album by the Spanish pop music group Vetusta Morla, recorded live together with the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia to raise funds in favor of the Narciso Yepes de Lorca Conservatory, which It was rendered useless due to the damage caused by the earthquake that affected the town on May 11, 2011. The concert was recorded at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia on May 31 and June 1, 2012.