"A stepladder or book drops its steps and becomes a character that is reduced to two triangles in an inverted position, one with respect to the other, joined by a vertex. A couple of sticks make up arms. The concert takes place in the movement of the concert player's arms. Finished this, there is a flight of the concert performer that ends up transforming into a diabolo that plays on the screen until it disappears." Gerardo Armesto