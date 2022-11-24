Not Available

Emerging artists working in their hometown Reykjavík and abroad share with the viewers the diverse processes that spark a work of art. Threading a line between realism and performance, the film explores inspiration and creativity through an intimate two-year collaboration, providing an insight into a booming scene. Pouring Coke into empty Fanta bottles, Ásmundur asks himself "What is art?" suggesting that it is embedded in what an artist does. Accordingly, rather that focusing on the end product, the film deals with what the artist is up to before it comes to that.