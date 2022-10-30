Concrete Clouds

Not Available

“The age of dejection.” This is how Director Lee Chatametikool remembers Thailand in 1997. Concrete Cloud is a film that tells us about the young men who survived an era of financial crisis. Mutt, who is working as a stockbroker in the United States, must suddenly return home when his father commits suicide. After the funeral, he runs into his old girlfriend, Sai. Meanwhile his younger brother Nic falls in love with Poupee, a schoolmate and neighbor. None of the relationships come easy, however. Each is harboring a secret and there is a big gap between dreams and reality. What links them together are memories—but memories alone cannot hold their relationships together in the face of harsh realities. As the characters in the film remember their pasts, the director ruminates on his own recollections of 1997, hence the scenes reminiscent of a ’90s music video. Overall, this film is really about time.