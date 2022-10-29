Concrete Love - The Böhm Family

Not Available

CONCRETE LOVE is the first and only documentary about one of Germany's preeminent architects, Gottfried Boehm. Being the only German laureate of the prestigious Chicago based Pritzker Price for Architecture, he is also the patriarch of an architecture dynasty to which his sons Stephan, Peter und Paul belong. But with the death of his wife Elisabeth, a key source of inspiration for all four Boehms, the family loses its emotional lodestone. The film paints an intimate and pointed portrait of the complexity and inseparability of love, art and architecture.