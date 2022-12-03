Concrete Plaza

Not Available

The Plaza Saint-Hubert was long shunned by the petty-bourgeoisie of Montreal for its too "kitsch" allure or the questionable choices of town planning which shaped the layout of its facades. However, the biome of the Plaza is no longer resisting the tendencies of gentrification that are affecting the city of Montreal as a whole. This short film focuses on the real open wound that is the repair site of the mythical Plaza. An incongruous universe where wedding dresses dance with mechanical shovels.