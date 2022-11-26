Concrete, Steel & Paint

Not Available

This film tells the complex story of men in prison, victims of crime, and an artistic partnership that helps break down barriers between them. As prisoners, victims, and victim advocates collaborate on a mural about healing from crime, their views on punishment, remorse, and forgiveness collide, sometimes harshly. But as the project progresses, mistrust begins to give way to surprising moments of human contact and common purpose. The project challenges each side to recognize and respect the other’s essential humanity and worth – a small, but significant step toward a more healing and restorative form of justice