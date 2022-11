Not Available

Composer Gustav Mahler is the subject of filmmaker Frank Sheffer's two documentaries. In Conducting Mahler, the Berlin Philharmonic, the Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra and others interpret Mahler's symphonies under the direction of such musical luminaries as Simon Rattle, Bernard Haitink and Riccardo Muti. In I Have Lost Touch with the World, maestro Riccardo Chailly and biographer Henri-Louis de la Grange analyse Mahler's Ninth Symphony.