Mouris’s “first attempt at ‘capturing’ Coney Island in home-made images” illustrates the sights of Coney Island with animated paper cutouts. “A classmate, Peter Schlaifer, who had split the day of filming with me on that first experience at the Chemistry department, joined me in doing a silent animated film rather than doing yet another two-dimensional poster for a graphic design class assignment. Thus was born CONEY ISLAND EATS.” (Yale Film Archive)