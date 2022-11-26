Confesiones

Not Available

Gustavo S. was a secret agent of the Argentine Army and was imprisoned for two years (2001/03) due to a judicial case against Battalion 601 where he worked for several years. Definitely dismissed in the case, he currently resides in Barcelona. Ricardo R. was a militant of a well-known guerrilla organization is a journalist and investigates the criminal past of the 601 Battalion. Gustavo and Ricardo, almost teenage friends during the dictatorship (1976-1983), maintained a paradoxical relationship for almost 3 decades.