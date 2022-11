Not Available

The action is situated in Colombia on April 9, 1948, date in which took place the famous "Bogotazo". It is a story of love frustrated by political circumstances. Laura, a spinster schoolteacher, lives to Josefina and Santiago, public employee. The three characters will be besieged by 24 hours, targeted by snipers, will be forced to show such which are or they would have liked to be.