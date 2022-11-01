Confession d'un dragueur

Not Available

During the summer, Paul, provincial student, shy and bookish, went to Paris to integrate Sciences-Po, bed on a bench in the Luxembourg Gardens. One afternoon, while the eye follows a young girl he had noticed for several days, he made the acquaintance of Fab, a seducer getter, effective and apparent misogyny, which will teach him the basics drag. Starting first with a documented learning every evening in his diary, Paul soon to be questionable practices to limit crime.