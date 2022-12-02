Not Available

TetroVideo have today provided us with two exclusive photos from Confessions of a Necrophile Girl (aka Confessioni di una Necrofila), the highly-anticipated Italian film based on the true-life story of American necrophile Karen Greenlee. In the film, Karen (Angela del Regno) relives the most important moments of her life through a video diary: from childhood to first love, to the scandal about her sexual attraction for corpses. Directed by Domiziano Cristopharo (House of Flesh Mannequins, Red Krokodil), Confessions of a Necrophile Girl is an "erotic and disturbing drama film" that is part of the TetroManiac series by TetroVideo (the shocking film series about the real stories involving criminals and serial killers).