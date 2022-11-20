Confessions d\'une star

Not Available

A teen movie star attempts to overcome her addition to alcohol and salvage what's left of her career after passing out on the red carpet at her big Hollywood premiere and being sent to recover with her upbeat aunt in Indiana. Morgan Carter (Jo Jo) is only seventeen years old, but she's already on top of the world. But so much fame so early in life can yield unpredictable consequences, and when Morgan is sent to the hospital with alcohol poisoning, it's clear that she isn't ready to deal with the pressures of stardom. Whisked away to rehab as the paparazzi clamors for a picture and the press predicts her downfall, Morgan is sent by her mother and concerned manager to Indiana, far away from the temptations of Hollywood. Once there, the troubled starlet reluctantly starts to reconnect with her quirky Aunt Trudy (Valerie Bertinelli), who offers just the kind of unconditional support that the young girl needs to get her life - and career - back on track.