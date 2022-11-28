Confessions of a Call Girl 2

Not Available

A man turns to the professionals to meet the woman of his fantasies in this erotic drama for adults only. While Jake has a girlfriend who he loves very much, he's become deeply infatuated with Samantha, an upscale call girl with a very exclusive clientele. In fact, Samantha's customer list is exclusive enough that Jake can't get an appointment with her. Determined to overcome this obstacle, Jake fabricates an upper-crust secret identity for himself, and soon becomes one of Samantha's regular customers. In time, Jake's girl gets wind of this, and plots a scheme to keep him at home.