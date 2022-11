Not Available

An erotic melodrama about the public and private lives of sex workers. Josie Hunter (aka Blake Pickett) co-starred in the role of Erica, a single mother who works a stripper, and sometimes as a prostitute to support her daughter. But when the threat of losing parental rights to her child looms, Erica tries to escape from the dark world of the sex industry, but it turns out to be not so easy to do.