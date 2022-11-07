Confessions Of A Sex Maniac

Not Available

A prominent architect, Sir Bernard Storm (Derek Royle), has accepted a lecture tour in the USA when he receives an offer, from Australia, to design a new leisure center. Unable to do the work himself he leaves it in the hands of his slacker assistant Henry (Roger LLoyd-Pack), assisted by their efficient secretary Hilary (Vicki Hodge). Henry, having trouble coming up with an idea for the design, in a drunken stupor hits upon the idea of modeling the building on the shape of a woman's breast. Naturally he then has to search for the perfect female breast. This sets the stage for a series of scenes in which women show their breasts and, often, have sex with Henry, before he finally realizes that Hilary is "perfection".