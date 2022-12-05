Not Available

“Confessions of a Str8 Drag King” is a one-hour documentary that explores the exotic world of femme identity and drag performance. “Confessions” chronicles the experience of “hetero-queer” straight girl Jessica Barrett as she develops her alter-egos, Lulu LeMoan and Lawrence Orlando. Under the tutelage of “drag daddy” Edward Malaprop and with the support of Stilettos and Strap-Ons Burlesque troupe Jessica learns to morph from hyper-feminine to ultra-masculine at the drop of a hat.