Confessions of a Womanizer

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ritchie is the epitome of everything wrong with modern man: a pompous, foul-mouthed idiot, driven only to get the latest girl of the week Something changes after his first real relationship that includes Ritchie's two favorite things: frequent condomless sex and freshly baked cookies. Through his "confessions," we learn his womanizing goes much deeper, fueled by a scar caused years ago. But leave it to his new best friend, a transgendered prostitute named Ginger, to help Ritchie work through these psychological issues.

Cast

Andrew LawrenceRitchie
Gary BuseyGary
Jillian Rose ReedMegan
C. Thomas HowellTony
Andrew CaldwellMatt
Cynthia MurellGianna

