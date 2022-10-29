Confessions of an American Bride

Not Available

Young career woman Samantha 'Sam' Hoyt gets swept off her feet by Benjamin 'Ben' Rosen, who romances her better then anyone before, so she jumps at the offer of becoming his fiancée. If Ben thought a girls typical obsession with the perfect wedding was testing, she soon proves a particularly bad case, and before he gets used to that meeting each-others parents complicates things gravely, as Jewish and church wedding traditions don't exactly mix easily. They take their time preparing while living together. Then fate strikes again: the key man from the client of her firms advertising campaign is Luke Stinson, the perfect gay at college whom she could never date because of a rather serious fall just when they could have kissed. Luke proves still as irresistible, gorgeous, charming, easy-going and simply too sexy for any female not to lust for at first sight, and...