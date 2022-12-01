Confessions to dEUS

Not Available

Fleur Boonman interweaves the cinematographic impression of the 2019 'Ideal Crash' tour with a look back at 20 years of ideals and 'crashes' of the fans. Her uninhibited perspective, poetic imagery and experience as a psychologist provide added value. The pace of the film follows the rhythm of the album, while the narrative is the record itself. The meandering search for interfaces between the theme of each song and the emotional stories of the ups and downs in the fans' lives, enables the viewer their own perspective.