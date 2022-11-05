1953

Confidentially Connie

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 11th, 1953

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Texas cattleman Opie Bedloe comes to Maine to visit his son Joe, a college instructor, and his wife Connie in the hopes of persuading Joe to give up his teaching career and come back to Texas and take over the ranch. When Opie finds out that Connie, who is expecting a baby, can not afford the steaks she yearns for on Joe's salary, Opie, who believes that pregnant women gotta have meat, arranges for the local butcher, Spangenberg to cut his prices in half (with Opie paying the difference) so that Connie can have the meat she desires.

Cast

Van JohnsonJoe Bedloe
Janet LeighConnie Bedloe
Louis CalhernOpie Bedloe
Walter SlezakEmil Spangenberg
Gene LockhartDean Edward E. Magruder
Hayden RorkeProf. Simmons

View Full Cast >

Images