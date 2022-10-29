Not Available

Pippa is a physically and emotionally scarred former model living as a recluse in her meticulous Georgian flat. When a heist taking place in the same building goes wrong, Pippa's home is broken into by the charismatic Kayleigh. Pippa is taken hostage by this unpredictable and volatile thief who's looking for a temporary hideout, but when outside forces close in, Kayleigh takes a darker path to get her way. As the confined space becomes a fighting ring, in a tense struggle to get out Pippa learns how to stand up for herself once again.