Donnie's wife Sara is kidnapped. He's left video messages by Noah, the man that took her showing her held in captivity. Noah gives Donnie one week to find Sara or she'll disappear. Noah presents all of his motivations upfront to Donnie showing him he has nothing to lose. How far will a man go for revenge when he does not fear consequences? How far will Donnie go to save Sara? Or will Sara save herself?