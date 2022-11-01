Conflict of Interest

Not Available

Gideon rules the down and dirty side of town. From the docks where he runs an export business in stolen cars, to the heavy metal club where he can turn a little extra cash on hot women and cool drugs. Everyone loves Gideon, especially his posse of desirable women, everyone except the corpses he leaves behind and the cops who clean up after him. But now there's a new cop on Gideon's back, Mickey Fl