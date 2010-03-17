2010

Confucius

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 2010

Studio

Beijing Film Studio

In 500 B.C., during Chinas famed 'Spring and Autumn Period', Kong Ze (Confucius), a commoner reverred for his outstanding wisdom, is made Minister of Law in the ancient Kingdom of Lu. Under his inspired leadership, Lu ascends to new heights but becomes a target of conquest for the warlike nation of Qi. Threatened with annihilation by their powerful neighbour, a desperate people turn to their greatest teacher to lead their most powerful army. When Confucius delivers a stunning victory against all odds, a jealous aristocracy sets out to destroy him, but they should never under-estimate a remarkable man whose wisdom is more powerful than the sword.

Cast

Zhou XunNan Zi
Wang BanShu Sunwu
Chen JianbinJi Sunsi
Ren QuanYan Hui
Yao LuLu Jun
Chen RanConfucius' daughter

