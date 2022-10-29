Congratulations!

Not Available

As a member of Missing Persons unit, Detective Skok realizes the first 72 hours are the most critical in any investigation. When a young boy goes missing inside his own house, Skok immediately recognizes the unusualness of the case and takes the opportunity to have his team move in with the family and become residents of the crime scene. What follows is an absurd and comic investigation that leaves no stone unturned, no family member un-interrogated…and no wall without an entire wallpaper made up of missing posters. An edgy and sometimes surreal comedy, director Mike Brune infuses his visionary directorial debut with eccentric characters, mind games, and dry wit.