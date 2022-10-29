Not Available

Conjuring Philip tells the tale of an experiment in communication with the spirit world that yielded controversial results. A group of researchers appear to have made contact with an entity by the name of Philip. It is possible that Philip was not really a ghost and that the strange events were just the result of manifestations from group consciousness. Maybe it was all just the result of psychokinesis or a big trick the researchers played on themselves. At the core of the investigation are belief, immortality and science.