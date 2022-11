Not Available

The Mitchells are a dysfunctional but loving family whose road trip is interrupted by a tech uprising that threatens mankind: all around the world, the electronic devices people love -- from phones, to self-driving cars, to a sleek new line of personal robots -- turn on humanity. With the help of two malfunctioning robots and the family's delightfully overweight pug, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world.