The islands come to New England in this major concert event filmed in Connecticut with an impressive lineup of reggae superstars laying it all on the line, including Beenie Man, Captain Barkey and Wickerman, Chuck Fender and Future Trouble. Other reggae acts taking the stage include Sammy Dread and Frankie Paul, Butter Flex, Bounty Killer, KC Jockey, Tanto Metro and Devante, Richie Spice, Cobra and more.