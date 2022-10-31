Not Available

The Boston Underworld is too small for all of them. And there's only one big prize left. It's about to go under. All the smart operators have gone to jail, and all that's left behind are the eccentric whacks and nut jobs deemed unworthy of being put behind bars. From Napolitano who runs the North End with the belief that every room is bugged, to Mr. Million, who is so insecure he needs constant reassurance, to a rampant gang that can't take directions from anyone, simply because they can't hear a single thing- their preferred method of communication is sign language which leaves everyone asking, just what is going on?