Conowingo Dam: Power on the Susquehanna

Second in size only to the massive hydroelectric works at Niagara Falls, New York when it was opened in 1928, the Conowingo Dam was celebrated worldwide as an astounding engineering feat. Now, the dam’s unique story and place in Maryland history is told by Maryland Public Television in a one-hour documentary that recalls the people, places and spectacle that have swirled around the massive structure since its opening in 1928. From the marvel of its construction atop the ancient Susquehanna riverbed, to the drowning of a small upriver Maryland village, accounts of town life downriver forever changed and, ultimately the Conowingo’s brush with destruction at the hands of a Storm of the Century, the Conowingo Dam’s saga is one rich in history, personality and drama. A tale that has waited nearly 90 years to be told.