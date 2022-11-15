Not Available

Conquer the Concrete is a dusty adventure with runaway prisoners, wild bursts of madness, high fives, and plenty of skateboarding. After breaking free from the prison farm, six convicts encounter sweltering temperatures, skate-stoppers, rough concrete, and run-ins with the law on their desperate road to freedom. This feel-good film features an eclectic batch of skating, fun, and creativity. With guest appearances from Jimmy Carlin, James Hardy, Pete Eldridge, Corey Duffel and more, this video is sure to make you grab your board and hit the streets!